Pirates' Ivan Nova: Goes seven strong to beat former club
Nova (2-2) allowed a single run on just four hits and a walk while striking out seven batters over seven innings during Sunday's win over the Yankees.
After striking out just eight batters over 20 innings through his first three starts, Nova's seven punchouts standout Sunday. Perhaps, he was particularly motivated to face his former club, but showcasing that upside warrants attention because he's pitched well since joining the Pirates. Nova sports a 2.00 ERA and 0.95 WHIP that's supported by a solid 2.96 FIP this year, and he'll look to continue his strong start to the season against Miami next weekend.
