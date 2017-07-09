Pirates' Ivan Nova: Improves to 9-6
Nova (9-6) allowed two runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over 6.2 innings in a win over the Cubs on Saturday.
The right-hander did serve up a pair of homers, and he's now allowed multiple home runs in four of his last seven starts. That's a somewhat disturbing trend, but Nova has been mostly effective regardless. He's tied for fourth in the National League with 13 quality starts and is top 10 among qualified starters in the league in wins, ERA and WHIP, even as his K/9 hovers right around 5.0.
