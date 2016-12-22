Nova signed a three-year, $26 million deal with the Pirates on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports reports.

Nova was shipped from New York to Pittsburgh in a mid-season deal, and the move did wonders for the right-hander from a numbers perspective. The 29-year-old owned a 4.90 ERA over 15 starts with the Yankees, but across 11 starts with his new team, that mark was just 3.06. Nova also allowed less baserunners in Pittsburgh, as his WHIP following the move was 1.10, compared to a 1.36 mark posted before being dealt. The Dominican native will parlay that success, along with a 5-2 record, into a three-year contract.