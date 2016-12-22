Nova signed a three-year, $26 million deal with the Pirates on Thursday, Robert Murray of FanRagSports reports.

Nova was shipped from New York to Pittsburgh in a mid-season deal, and the move did wonders for the right-hander from a numbers perspective. The 29-year-old owned a 4.90 ERA over 15 starts with the Yankees, but across 11 starts with his new team, that mark was just 3.06. Nova also allowed less baserunners in Pittsburgh, as his WHIP following the move was 1.10, compared to a 1.36 mark posted before being dealt. The Dominican native will parlay that success, along with a 5-2 record, into a three-year contract.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola