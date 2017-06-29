Pirates' Ivan Nova: Picks up eighth win Wednesday

Nova (8-5) allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks over five innings in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Rays. He struck out only one.

It wasn't his sharpest outing of the season, but the Pittsburgh offense backed Nova with a four-run outburst in the bottom of the first inning and he coasted from there. The right-hander will take a 3.08 ERA into his next start Monday on the road against the Phillies.

