Pirates' Ivan Nova: Sluggish against Phillies
Nova (8-6) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out one batter through six innings during Monday's loss to Philadelphia.
Nova hasn't been as sharp of late and had allowed three runs or more in seven of his past nine games for a 3.77 ERA. His 4.03 FIP suggests his recent run is more in line with his talent than the 2.23 ERA he posted through his first seven starts of the season, too. Additionally, with a 4.8 K/9 for the season, Nova's fantasy ceiling is capped. He's a serviceable contributor, but he's hardly a go-to asset. Nova projects to make his next start against the Cubs at Wrigley Field.
