Pirates' Ivan Nova: Tosses quality start in win over Brewers
Nova (10-6) allowed three runs on 10 hits and one walk across six innings in Tuesday's win over the Brewers. He struck out six.
Nova, who consistently put men on base throughout the evening, was able to escape several jams but was breached by a three-run home run from Travis Shaw in the third inning. Luckily his offense came to his aid in the sixth inning, plating four runs to put him on the hook for the win. Nova's 1.13 WHIP on the season indicates that he should cut down on the baserunners moving forward, while his strong 73:16 K:BB ratio shows that maintaining his tidy 3.27 ERA is feasible. He has now gone at least six innings in nine of his last 10 starts and will look to continue his steady season Sunday against the Rockies.
More News
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...