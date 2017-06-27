Stallings was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

He was serving as the third catcher or the Pirates and has seen a total of seven plate appearances in the majors this year despite multiple stints with Pittsburgh. Stallings is slashing .272/.337/.370 with one home run in 103 plate appearances at Triple-A.

