Pirates' Jacob Stallings: Optioned to Triple-A
Stallings was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
He was serving as the third catcher or the Pirates and has seen a total of seven plate appearances in the majors this year despite multiple stints with Pittsburgh. Stallings is slashing .272/.337/.370 with one home run in 103 plate appearances at Triple-A.
