Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Earns first win of season with another gem
Taillon (1-0) allowed one unearned run on seven hits while walking three and striking out six over seven innings for his first win of the season in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Cubs.
Taillon now sports a sparking 0.90 ERA and 16:7 K:BB ratio after the 108-pitch outing Sunday. He's only allowed three runs in 20 innings to start the season after he finished second among NL rookie starters last year with a 3.38 ERA. The sky is the limit for the 25-year-old, and he looks to be even better so far in his sophomore campaign.
