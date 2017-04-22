Taillon (1-0) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.1 innings, but received no decision Saturday against the Yankees.

Taillon pitched five innings of shutout ball before imploding in the sixth, and he left the game with a 5-3 deficit, but the offense was able to take him off the hook for a potential loss. He still boasts a 2.13 ERA, and he's held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in three of his four starts, and the second-year righty is looking like a solid fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Marlins.