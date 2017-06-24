Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans seven in no-decision Friday
Taillon allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings Friday but didn't factor into the decision in a 4-3 win over the Cardinals.
It's the 25-year-old's third quality start of the season and first since returning from the DL on June 12. Taillon now has a sharp 3.33 ERA and 46:18 K:BB in 51.1 innings and will look to build on those numbers Thursday at home against the Rays.
