Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Picks up second straight win with scoreless effort

Taillon (5-2) threw five scoreless innings in Tuesday's win over the Phillies, allowing four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

Taillon was outstanding in this one, totaling a new career high in punchouts as he shut down the hapless Phillies lineup. His outing was cut a bit short by a high pitch count, thanks in part to 23 foul balls from the opposition, but the bullpen preserved the win rather easily. Taillon has now delivered back-to-back scoreless outings over his last two turns, lowering his ERA to a sharp 2.73 which places him among the National League leaders in that particular category. He appears to be throwing the ball as well as he has at any point this season and will look to keep it going Sunday against the Cubs.