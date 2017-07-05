Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Picks up second straight win with scoreless effort
Taillon (5-2) threw five scoreless innings in Tuesday's win over the Phillies, allowing four hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.
Taillon was outstanding in this one, totaling a new career high in punchouts as he shut down the hapless Phillies lineup. His outing was cut a bit short by a high pitch count, thanks in part to 23 foul balls from the opposition, but the bullpen preserved the win rather easily. Taillon has now delivered back-to-back scoreless outings over his last two turns, lowering his ERA to a sharp 2.73 which places him among the National League leaders in that particular category. He appears to be throwing the ball as well as he has at any point this season and will look to keep it going Sunday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Spins 6.1 scoreless against Rays•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans seven in no-decision Friday•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Takes loss against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fires five scoreless frames in return•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Activated ahead of Monday's start•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Set to pitch Monday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...