Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Post All-Star break problems continue

Taillon allowed eight earned runs on 11 hits and one walk in 3.2 innings Tuesday. He struck out three batters.

He's surrendered 23 runs in his last four starts, throwing a whopping 360 pitches in 17 innings. Taillon's fastball velocity Tuesday (95.5 mph) nearly mirrors his season average (95.6), but opposing batters look comfortable and appear to know what's coming. The 25-year-old has battled through testicular cancer and undergone numerous surgeries (including Tommy John surgery), but there has been no word yet from the team about a new injury, nor has there been mention of Taillon possibly being skipped.