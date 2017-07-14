Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Rotation spot reshuffled
Taillon will start Saturday against the Cardinals and Thursday against the Brewers, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The right-hander's spot in the rotation heading into the second half was unknown due to a recent bout with flu-like symptoms. Taillon missed out on a potential two-start assignment next week but remains worth using in most fantasy games regardless of matchup. He sports a 2.73 ERA with 8.5 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 over 11 starts this season.
