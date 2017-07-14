Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Scheduled for Thursday start

Taillon will not make his first start of the second-half until Thursday against the Brewers, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The right-hander will be held off due to his recent bout with flu-like symptoms and perhaps partly to rest him for workload management, following his recent bout with testicular cancer. Taillon has produced sparkling numbers this year, with a 2.73 ERA, 8.5 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 over 11 starts, and should continue locking into most fantasy lineups regardless of matchup.