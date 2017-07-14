Play

Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Scheduled for Thursday start

Taillon will not make his first start of the second-half until Thursday against the Brewers, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The right-hander will be held off due to his recent bout with flu-like symptoms and perhaps partly to rest him for workload management, following his recent bout with testicular cancer. Taillon has produced sparkling numbers this year, with a 2.73 ERA, 8.5 K/9 and 3.2 BB/9 over 11 starts, and should continue locking into most fantasy lineups regardless of matchup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast