Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Scratched against Cubs

Taillon has been scratched from his Sunday start, according to The Fan 93.7 in Pittsburgh.

Taillon was warming up in the bullpen Sunday afternoon when he left the mound. There are no immediate details as to why he was scratched. Chad Kuhl is expected to start in his stead.

