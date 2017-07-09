Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Scratched with flu-like symptoms

Taillon was scratched from Sunday's start with flu-like symptoms. Chad Kuhl will start in his place, but is unlikely to go deep into the game, as he threw 95 pitches in Thursday's start.

This news did not come down until shortly before first pitch. It is unclear when Taillon's first start of the second half will come, but he could be an option for next weekend's series against the Cardinals.

