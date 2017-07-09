Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Scratched with flu-like symptoms
Taillon was scratched from Sunday's start with flu-like symptoms. Chad Kuhl will start in his place, but is unlikely to go deep into the game, as he threw 95 pitches in Thursday's start.
This news did not come down until shortly before first pitch. It is unclear when Taillon's first start of the second half will come, but he could be an option for next weekend's series against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Scratched against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Picks up second straight win with scoreless effort•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Spins 6.1 scoreless against Rays•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fans seven in no-decision Friday•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Takes loss against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Fires five scoreless frames in return•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...