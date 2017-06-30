Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Spins 6.1 scoreless against Rays
Taillon (4-2) pitched 6.1 scoreless innings with four strikeouts during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.
Taillon was in cruise control for most of the night while pitching around nine baserunners (seven hits and two walks). He's allowed two runs or fewer in seven of 10 starts this season and sports a solid 2.97 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 7.8 K/9. A road start against the Phillies is up next for the emerging 25-year-old righty.
