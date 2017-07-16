Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Suffers third loss of year

Taillon (5-3) allowed four runs on eight hits while striking out five across five innings to take the loss on Saturday against the Cardinals.

Taillon did quite well his first time through the lineup, but he then allowed a run in the fourth inning and three more in the fifth, as the Cardinals chased him from the contest. His poor effort comes on the heels of him having allowed just two runs over his last three starts, and he should be a player who's earned plenty of trust from fantasy owners, especially as he currently boasts a 3.06 ERA. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Brewers.