Taillon (groin) ia scheduled to pitch for Double-A Altoona on Sunday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After tossing a successful bullpen session Tuesday, Taillon is ready to take the mound in a minor-league game just three weeks after he underwent surgery for testicular cancer. The Pirates haven't announced a further plan for Taillon, though more will likely be known following his outing Sunday.

