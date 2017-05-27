Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Will pitch for Double-A Sunday
Taillon (groin) ia scheduled to pitch for Double-A Altoona on Sunday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After tossing a successful bullpen session Tuesday, Taillon is ready to take the mound in a minor-league game just three weeks after he underwent surgery for testicular cancer. The Pirates haven't announced a further plan for Taillon, though more will likely be known following his outing Sunday.
More News
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Logs another bullpen Thursday•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Slated for bullpen session Thursday•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Gets back on mound, throws bullpen Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Allowed to resume some baseball activity•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Promising news following surgery•
-
Pirates' Jameson Taillon: Treated for suspected cancer•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
Matt Adams has made a strong first impression in Atlanta and has the matchups to keep it going....
-
Week 9: Ranking two-start pitchers
David Price will make his season debut Monday, but is he worth starting right away? And is...
-
What to know for Week 9
Which teams have schedule advantages this week? What can give you an edge for Week 9? Chris...
-
Jeff Samardzija is about to go off
Jeff Samardzija's numbers don't look so impressive at first glance, but Scott White thinks...
-
Waivers: Five pitching hopes
It has already been a tough season for pitching. Chris Towers looks at five from the DL to...
-
Flawed stars: Turnaround time?
What to do with some of the biggest disappointments in Fantasy? Chris Towers looks at some...