Hughes agreed to a one-year, $2.825 million contract with the Pirates on Thursday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

He missed the first month of 2016 with a back injury and finished with just four holds in 67 appearances after racking up 21 holds in 2015, as the Pirates used him primarily in low-leverage spots. Hughes' ratios have gotten progressively worse in recent seasons and his 4.68 FIP from last year suggests his ERA could have been a lot worse.