Rogers was designated for assignment Friday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates will give Rogers' spot on the 40-man roster to Nefi Ogando, who was claimed off waivers Friday. Rogers struggled in his brief stint with the Pirates in 2016, collecting just two hits with nine strikeouts in 25 at-bats. He'll now be subject to waivers and could land with a team looking to add organizational depth at either corner infield spot.