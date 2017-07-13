Play

Marinez has allowed five runs on 10 hits over hist last five innings pitched.

The 28-year-old has pitched better since joining the Pirates in mid-May, but there's still been plenty of ups and downs. Marinez has made 19 appearances with the Pirates and has a 3.51 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 19 strikeouts across 25.2 innings pitched. The right-hander has yet to show the consistency this season to garner much fantasy interest in standard formats.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast