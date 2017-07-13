Pirates' Jhan Marinez: Scuffling in recent appearances
Marinez has allowed five runs on 10 hits over hist last five innings pitched.
The 28-year-old has pitched better since joining the Pirates in mid-May, but there's still been plenty of ups and downs. Marinez has made 19 appearances with the Pirates and has a 3.51 ERA and 1.48 WHIP with 19 strikeouts across 25.2 innings pitched. The right-hander has yet to show the consistency this season to garner much fantasy interest in standard formats.
