Terdoslavich agreed to a minor league contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training for the switch-hitting Terdoslavich, who spent last season in the Baltimore farm system. The 28-year-old last played in the majors with Atlanta in 2015, where he hit just .214 over 28 games. Terdoslavich batted .246 last season with Double-A Bowie while adding 61 RBI, and likely serves as organizational depth for the Pirates.