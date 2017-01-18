Pirates' Joey Terdoslavich: Signs minor league contract with Pirates
Terdoslavich agreed to a minor league contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The deal includes an invitation to spring training for the switch-hitting Terdoslavich, who spent last season in the Baltimore farm system. The 28-year-old last played in the majors with Atlanta in 2015, where he hit just .214 over 28 games. Terdoslavich batted .246 last season with Double-A Bowie while adding 61 RBI, and likely serves as organizational depth for the Pirates.
