Jaso will bat sixth and make his first start in right field for the Pirates on Wednesday.

He's hitless in 17 at-bats after a strong spring training, but is 4-for-9 with a homer and three RBI against Wednesday starter Michael Wacha. Jaso started seven games in the outfield for Tampa Bay in 2015.

