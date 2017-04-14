Pirates' John Jaso: Gets rare start Friday
Jaso will start at first base and bat fifth Friday against the Cubs, Adam Berry of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
After a strong spring training, Jaso has mostly been relegated to the bench. He has one hit in 10 at-bats, appearing primarily as a defensive replacement at first base for Josh Bell. He has two hits (both doubles) in seven career at-bats versus Friday starter Kyle Hendricks.
