Jaso will start at first base and bat fifth Friday against the Cubs, Adam Berry of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

After a strong spring training, Jaso has mostly been relegated to the bench. He has one hit in 10 at-bats, appearing primarily as a defensive replacement at first base for Josh Bell. He has two hits (both doubles) in seven career at-bats versus Friday starter Kyle Hendricks.

