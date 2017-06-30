Pirates' John Jaso: Hits solo homer

Jaso went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during Thursday's win over Tampa Bay.

Jaso has posted sneaky numbers since mid-May with a 26-for-79 run at the dish, four homers, 15 RBI and nine runs. He's also improved his OPS from a dreadful .583 mark on May 17 to his current .777. Obviously, Jaso is best left to deep settings because he's only playing sparingly, but he's certainly trending in the right direction.