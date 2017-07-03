Pirates' John Jaso: Showing value as bench player

Jaso went 2-for-4 with his seventh homer Sunday against San Francisco.

He now has three home runs in his last 21 plate appearances. Since bottoming out at .111 in late April, Jaso is slashing .299/.373/.575 with seven homers in his last 142 plate appearances. He's likely overexposed as an everyday player, but Jaso is showing value on days he starts. The home run Sunday off reliever Steve Okert was just his second ever off a left-handed pitcher.