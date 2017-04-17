Pirates' Johnny Barbato: Acquired from Yankees
Barbato was traded Monday from the Yankees to the Pirates in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.
Barbato, 24, was designated for assignment last week after the Yankees needed to clear up a 40-man roster spot for Jordan Montgomery. The Yankees were probably hopeful to sneak him through waivers, but the Pirates expressed a willingness to take a chance on the intriguing right-hander, who boasts a mid-90s fastball to go with two other offerings. Barbato will report to Triple-A Indianapolis with his new organization and could soon earn a call-up to the big club if he performs well in the minors.
