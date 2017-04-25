Barbato was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Yankees on April 17, and with Antonio Bastardo (quadriceps) landing on the disabled list, Barbato will head to the majors with his new organization. He'll look to carry the success from his two scoreless innings with Triple-A Indianapolis into his new role as a middle reliever for Pittsburgh.