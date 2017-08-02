Luplow was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

The outfield prospect failed to garner a hit during his brief cup of coffee in Pittsburgh, and with Gregory Polanco returning from the DL on Wednesday, it made sense to send Luplow back to the minors. He should get regular playing time in Indianapolis' outfield as he gears up for a likely reappearance in September.

