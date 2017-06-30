Pirates' Jordan Luplow: Transferred to Triple-A
Luplow was transferred to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
Luplow has been putting together a terrific year at the plate with Double-A Altoona, slashing .287/.368/.535 with 16 home runs and 37 RBI while earning himself a quick promotion to the next tier. It's been a rapid rise through the ranks for the 2014 draft pick, a journey which could end with a big-league promotion in the homestretch of the season.
