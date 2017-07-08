Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Hitting well has run dry

Mercer, who went 0-for-3 against Chicago on Friday, is hitting .156 in his last 45 at-bats.

He's cooled off after slashing .387/.420/.632 in 112 plate appearances from May 22 to June 21. Mercer has only two hits in 16 career at-bats against Saturday starter Jake Arrieta. The shortstop typically wears down in August and September, something fantasy owners will want to keep a close eye on.