Mercer is starting at shortstop and batting leadoff for Friday's game against the Yankees.

Mercer gets his sixth start as the leadoff hitter this season as Josh Harrison slides down to the No. 2 spot. The 30-year-old is 0-for-13 against lefties this season, a stat he will look to change Friday against southpaw CC Sabathia.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories