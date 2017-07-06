Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out of lineup Thursday

Mercer is not in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against Philadelphia.

Mercer will get a standard day off after starting the past four games at shortstop, including a 2-for-4 day at the plate with a triple and one RBI on Wednesday. In his place, Max Moroff takes over at short while batting eighth.

