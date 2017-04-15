Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out of Saturday's lineup
Mercer is out of the lineup Saturday against the Cubs.
The Pirates are going for offense over defense Saturday against righty Jake Arrieta, with Adam Frazier getting his first big-league start at shortstop while leading off. Mercer is clearly the best defensive shortstop on the roster, but he is hitting .189 with just one extra-base hit in the early going.
