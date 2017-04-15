Mercer is out of the lineup Saturday against the Cubs.

The Pirates are going for offense over defense Saturday against righty Jake Arrieta, with Adam Frazier getting his first big-league start at shortstop while leading off. Mercer is clearly the best defensive shortstop on the roster, but he is hitting .189 with just one extra-base hit in the early going.

