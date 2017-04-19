Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Raps out three hits Tuesday
Mercer went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals.
The Pirates' offense could be in the doldrums for a while with Sterling Marte now serving an 80-game suspension, which would make it tougher for Mercer to produce counting stats even when he does put together a rare multi-hit game from the bottom of the order. He's a marginally better hitter than his current .229/.315/.250 slash line suggests, but the 30-year-old shortstop should still only have a regular lineup spot in deep fantasy formats.
More News
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Batting leadoff Monday•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Leading off Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Avoids arbitration with Pirates•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Sidelined for season finale•
-
Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...