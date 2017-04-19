Mercer went 3-for-4 in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Cardinals.

The Pirates' offense could be in the doldrums for a while with Sterling Marte now serving an 80-game suspension, which would make it tougher for Mercer to produce counting stats even when he does put together a rare multi-hit game from the bottom of the order. He's a marginally better hitter than his current .229/.315/.250 slash line suggests, but the 30-year-old shortstop should still only have a regular lineup spot in deep fantasy formats.