Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Sitting out Saturday
Mercer is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.
Max Moroff will take over at shortstop Saturday with Mercer sitting out against lefty Matt Moore. Mercer has struggled to the tune of a .150 average and a .511 OPS against southpaws over 60 at-bats this season. Look for him to return to the lineup Sunday against Jeff Samardzija.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...