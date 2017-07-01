Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Sitting out Saturday

Mercer is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Giants.

Max Moroff will take over at shortstop Saturday with Mercer sitting out against lefty Matt Moore. Mercer has struggled to the tune of a .150 average and a .511 OPS against southpaws over 60 at-bats this season. Look for him to return to the lineup Sunday against Jeff Samardzija.

