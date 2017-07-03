Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Surprising 2017 continues Sunday
Mercer collected a pair of hits -- including his eighth homer -- Sunday against the Giants.
He's slashing .328/.374/.562 in his last 147 plate appearances, including six homers and 20 RBI. For his career, Mercer is batting 41 points higher off left-handed pitching (.290) than righties (.249), but has turned the tables in 2017. Thus far the shortstop is batting better against righties (.298/.368/.460) than southpaws (.150/.261/.250). The 30-year-old typically cools off as the wear and tear of everyday play takes its toll -- Mercer is a career .291 hitter in the months of June and July but slips to .247 in August and September/October.
More News
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...