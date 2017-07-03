Pirates' Jordy Mercer: Surprising 2017 continues Sunday

Mercer collected a pair of hits -- including his eighth homer -- Sunday against the Giants.

He's slashing .328/.374/.562 in his last 147 plate appearances, including six homers and 20 RBI. For his career, Mercer is batting 41 points higher off left-handed pitching (.290) than righties (.249), but has turned the tables in 2017. Thus far the shortstop is batting better against righties (.298/.368/.460) than southpaws (.150/.261/.250). The 30-year-old typically cools off as the wear and tear of everyday play takes its toll -- Mercer is a career .291 hitter in the months of June and July but slips to .247 in August and September/October.