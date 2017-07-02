Pirates' Jose Osuna: Batting in two hole for second straight game
Osuna will start in right field and bat second Sunday against the Giants, Rob Biertempfel of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
The Pirates are giving three veterans (Andrew McCutchen, Josh Harrison and David Freese) a breather in the series finale, so Osuna will stick in the lineup and bat second for a second straight contest. He didn't offer much of an impact in Saturday's 11-inning loss, recording a lone base hit in his six at-bats.
