Osuna collected his first major-league hit, a triple, Friday against the Yankees.

He celebrated his first start in the majors with a line drive to right-center field that lodged itself under the padding on the fence. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder nearly collided with center fielder Andrew McCutchen while chasing a fly ball, but the natural first baseman's best chance of playing time is in right field. He's not in the starting lineup Saturday, but is available off the bench.