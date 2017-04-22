Pirates' Jose Osuna: Gets first knock Friday
Osuna collected his first major-league hit, a triple, Friday against the Yankees.
He celebrated his first start in the majors with a line drive to right-center field that lodged itself under the padding on the fence. The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder nearly collided with center fielder Andrew McCutchen while chasing a fly ball, but the natural first baseman's best chance of playing time is in right field. He's not in the starting lineup Saturday, but is available off the bench.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...