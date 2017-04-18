Pirates' Jose Osuna: Heading up to big leagues
Osuna was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
The Pirates had an open roster spot following the news of Starling Marte's suspension, so Osuna will get the first crack at filling the void on the big-league roster. It's unclear how much playing time he'll get given that Adam Frazier, Alen Hanson, Josh Harrison, John Jaso and Josh Bell also possess the ability to man the corner outfield spots, but things should become clear relatively soon. Austin Meadows is also waiting in the wings back at Triple-A, so if Osuna struggles during his first cup of coffee in Pittsburgh, he could get the hook pretty quickly.
