Pirates' Jose Osuna: Makes first start Friday
Osuna will make his first major-league start Friday, playing right field while batting seventh against the Yankees.
Osuna, a natural first baseman, batted .407 in 53 Grapefruit League at-bats and nearly cracked the Opening Day roster. He's hit between 10-16 homers in each of his minor-league seasons since 2010. The 24-year-old hit lefties well at Triple-A last summer, as evidenced by a .952 OPS versus southpaws (in 55 at-bats). He'll face C.C. Sabathia on Friday.
More News
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...
-
Waiver Wire: Conforto's opening
With injuries starting to pile up already for the Mets, what are the chances Michael Conforto...
-
Could Jason Vargas be this good?
Jason Vargas has been the most surprising pitcher in Fantasy Baseball so far. Scott White discusses...
-
Don't give up on these six pitchers
Before you hit the 'drop' button, Chris Towers identifies six pitchers you should not give...