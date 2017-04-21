Osuna will make his first major-league start Friday, playing right field while batting seventh against the Yankees.

Osuna, a natural first baseman, batted .407 in 53 Grapefruit League at-bats and nearly cracked the Opening Day roster. He's hit between 10-16 homers in each of his minor-league seasons since 2010. The 24-year-old hit lefties well at Triple-A last summer, as evidenced by a .952 OPS versus southpaws (in 55 at-bats). He'll face C.C. Sabathia on Friday.