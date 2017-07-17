Pirates' Jose Osuna: Makes rare start Monday
Osuna will start in left field and bat sixth Monday against the Brewers.
He'll be starting for just the second time in Pittsburgh's last seven games. Osuna, who has never faced Monday starter Brent Suter, is slashing .255/.293/.455 in 58 plate appearances against left-handed pitching. Along with Max Moroff, Osuna is a candidate for demotion when the Pirates activate Starling Marte (suspension) Tuesday.
