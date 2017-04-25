Pirates' Jose Osuna: Making impact on offense
Osuna went 3-for-4 with a double Monday against the Cubs.
He's shown a good bat since his recall from Triple-A, hitting .286 with three extra-base hits in 14 at-bats. Osuna is a liability in the outfield. His best chance at extended action is if the team moves Josh Bell from first base to the outfield, allowing Osuna to settle in at first. That's a long ways off right now, though. Most likely, the rookie will continue seeing inconsistent time in the outfield.
