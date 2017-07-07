Osuna, who went 0-for-4 Thursday, recorded three assists against the Phillies.

Playing in left field, the natural first baseman gunned down runners attempting to take an extra base on consecutive plays. At the plate, he batted second for the third time in July. He's hit just .220/.243/.440 in 103 plate appearances since May 3, but he's played in back-to-back complete games only once since May 8. With Starling Marte set to return July 18, opportunities may become even harder to come by for Osuna.