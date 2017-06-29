Pirates' Jose Osuna: Two doubles, two RBI in Wednesday's win
Osuna went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Rays.
The 24-year-old is only getting about one start a week behind Gregory Polanco and Adam Frazier in the outfield corners but Osuna is making his opportunities count, hitting .409 (9-for-22) over five starts in June with two homers and seven RBI. Keep him in mind as a cap-saving DFS play on the rare occasions his name is in the starting lineup for the Pirates.
More News
-
Prospects: Marte's second chance
The Diamondbacks have an opening for Ketel Marte, but how long will it last? And are Amed Rosario...
-
Podcast: Strategy talk, SPs to add
As we reach the halfway point of the season, we’re assessing our preseason pitching strategies...
-
Waivers: Newcomb dazzles again
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues....
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...