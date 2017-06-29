Osuna went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Rays.

The 24-year-old is only getting about one start a week behind Gregory Polanco and Adam Frazier in the outfield corners but Osuna is making his opportunities count, hitting .409 (9-for-22) over five starts in June with two homers and seven RBI. Keep him in mind as a cap-saving DFS play on the rare occasions his name is in the starting lineup for the Pirates.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories