Osuna went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Rays.

The 24-year-old is only getting about one start a week behind Gregory Polanco and Adam Frazier in the outfield corners but Osuna is making his opportunities count, hitting .409 (9-for-22) over five starts in June with two homers and seven RBI. Keep him in mind as a cap-saving DFS play on the rare occasions his name is in the starting lineup for the Pirates.