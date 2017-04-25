Bell went 1-for-3 against the Cubs on Monday and has at least one hit in each of his last seven starts.

He started slowly but is batting .333 in his last 24 at-bats. The switch hitter has also belted a pair of homers while hitting righty over his hot stretch. There remains a possibility Pittsburgh moves him back to his natural position in the outfield from first base, but his hot bat will likely remain in the lineup, regardless of where he plays.

