Pirates' Josh Bell: Avoiding sophomore slump
Bell went 1-for-3 against the Cubs on Monday and has at least one hit in each of his last seven starts.
He started slowly but is batting .333 in his last 24 at-bats. The switch hitter has also belted a pair of homers while hitting righty over his hot stretch. There remains a possibility Pittsburgh moves him back to his natural position in the outfield from first base, but his hot bat will likely remain in the lineup, regardless of where he plays.
