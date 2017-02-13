Pirates' Josh Bell: Expects to be ready for Opening Day
Bell (knee) intends to be completely ready in time for Opening Day, Stephen Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The top prospect underwent a minor knee procedure at the beginning of February that put some question into his status for the start of the regular season, but he seems to be fairly optimistic in his status moving forward. He began throwing Monday and plans to start hitting within the coming days, which hopefully should help him progress into spring game action relatively early. Should he be ready for Opening Day, Bell seems to be in line to start at first base for the Pirates.
