Pirates' Josh Bell: Gets day off Sunday
Bell is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees.
After starting the last six games, Bell will head to the bench Sunday as the Pirates face off against left-handed Jordan Montgomery and the Yankees. Bell had collected at least one hit in each of his past six contests, raising his batting average from .156 to .220 in the process. David Freese is manning first base in Bell's absence Sunday.
