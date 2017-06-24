Pirates' Josh Bell: Goes deep off righty Friday
Bell went 1-for-4 with his 14th homer -- and second in three games -- Friday against St. Louis.
The switch hitter continues to show defining splits which could help decide whether to start him or sit him. Against right-handed pitching, Bell is slashing .257/.340/.497 with 10 homers and 25 RBI in 187 at-bats. Southpaws are limiting the rookie to .169/.246/.390 with four homers and eight RBI in 59 at-bats.
